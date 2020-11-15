Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,796 shares of company stock worth $4,398,786. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $94.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $99.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.