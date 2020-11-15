Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 781 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 319.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $108.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

