3,508 Shares in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 22.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $30.82 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $614.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In related news, Director E. Raimundo Riojas purchased 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $204,779.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,482.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,559 shares of company stock worth $597,770. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.