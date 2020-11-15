Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 301,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $33.90 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

