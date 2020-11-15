Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires New Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Nikola stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

