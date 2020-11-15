Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires New Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Nikola stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.