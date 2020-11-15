Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $85,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $173.24 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.