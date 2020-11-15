Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

