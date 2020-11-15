Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 816 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,402 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 881,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,999,000 after acquiring an additional 37,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

JLL opened at $132.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.79. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.