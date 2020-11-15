$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.86. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 0.76%.

GRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 400.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 326.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,913,000 after purchasing an additional 546,910 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.95 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

