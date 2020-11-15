Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 8,700 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $193.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

