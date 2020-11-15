Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after buying an additional 889,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,749.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 248,088 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $21,609,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,573,000 after buying an additional 137,402 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,847 shares of company stock worth $1,699,934. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLLI opened at $85.53 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

