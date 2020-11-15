Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $164.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.40. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

