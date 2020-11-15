Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

REXR opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

