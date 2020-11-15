Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,250 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:HLF opened at $46.14 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $479,142.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.