Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Position Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $516,137,000 after acquiring an additional 353,091 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 570,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,044,000 after buying an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 318,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,822,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,420,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 258,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,281,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $313.28 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.96 and its 200-day moving average is $386.39.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

