Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $902,000 Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teradata were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradata by 846.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Teradata by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Teradata by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.