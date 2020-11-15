Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Signature Bank by 65.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $63,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.