Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

NYSE:KSS opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

