Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 158.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth approximately $12,796,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a PE ratio of 35.32. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $715,975.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock valued at $338,411,007.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

