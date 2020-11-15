Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 120 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 762.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $175.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average is $134.33. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.75.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

