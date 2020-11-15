Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLRN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.61.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

