Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Primerica by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $117.01.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $381,360.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

