Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after buying an additional 315,794 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after purchasing an additional 187,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FireEye by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,365,985 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,585 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,787 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.19. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

