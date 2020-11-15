Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 87,010 Shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,010 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of First Horizon National worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

NYSE FHN opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

