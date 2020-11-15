Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 2U were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in 2U by 42.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 168,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 645,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

