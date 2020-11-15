Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,307,277.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,003 shares of company stock worth $6,977,117. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

AN stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.