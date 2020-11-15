Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,190 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

