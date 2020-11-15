Alps Advisors Inc. Has $287,000 Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of IBP opened at $97.24 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $121.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma sold 35,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $3,898,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $27,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,215 shares of company stock valued at $38,135,881. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

