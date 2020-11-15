Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $4,446,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,860.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,126.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,676 shares of company stock worth $35,061,243. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FND opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

