Alps Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 41.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $226.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

