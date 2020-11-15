Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,191 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sterling Construction as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 84.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 166.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

STRL opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $430.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

