Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI opened at $21.00 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

