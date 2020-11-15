Alps Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 911,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 794,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $75.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

