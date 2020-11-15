Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 94.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $725.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

