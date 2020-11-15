2,092 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 120.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 58,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after buying an additional 196,751 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $141.75 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $148.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,432,535. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

