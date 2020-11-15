Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $210.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.