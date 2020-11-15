Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,272 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $790,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,482 shares of company stock worth $12,794,173. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.