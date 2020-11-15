Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $283,000 in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYKE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

