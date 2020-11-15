Alps Advisors Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,956 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,118. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $258.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.24 and a 200-day moving average of $192.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

