Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $3,403,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $7,278,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 89,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCS. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

