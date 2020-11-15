Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.9% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $187,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $590,475. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

