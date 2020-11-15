Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $285,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of FLWS opened at $21.72 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $29,526.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Zarin sold 18,320 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $573,599.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,675,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

