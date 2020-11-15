Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,335 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 13,947.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 74,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 73,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

PFS stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

