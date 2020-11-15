Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,013. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.