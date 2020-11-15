Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,481,710.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,160 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

