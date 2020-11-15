Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $367,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

TNDM stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total transaction of $4,357,739.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,819 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,788. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

