Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,807,000 after purchasing an additional 521,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 256,032 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 959,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

