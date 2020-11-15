Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TER opened at $102.29 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

