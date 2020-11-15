Alps Advisors Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. ITT’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

