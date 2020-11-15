Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 4,493 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $133,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $389,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,248. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

